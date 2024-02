SPRINGDALE, Utah — A minor 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported at Springdale near Zion National Park Friday evening.

The United States Geological Survey and the University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers just one-mile south-southwest of Springdale.

The quake happened at 7:28 p.m.

No further reports of aftershocks have been made at this time.

If you felt the earthquake and would like to report it to earthquake experts, click here.