Magnitude 3.6 earthquake felt in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Utahns may have been shaken up this morning as a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Box Elder County early Saturday morning.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey and the University of Utah Seismograph station, the earthquake occurred around 6:45 a.m.

The epicenter was 4.6 miles southwest of Corrine, with tremors felt as far as Brigham City. This quake is the latest, and strongest, in a swarm of smaller quakes that have been happening in the area since the beginning of November.

Those earlier quakes had an average magnitude of 1.4, according to the earthquake map from the University of Utah Seismology Lab.