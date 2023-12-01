Magnitude 3.9 earthquake and aftershock 'widely felt' in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In the early hours of Friday morning, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled areas of Cedar City and Hurricane, with experts reporting the quake was "widely felt."

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquake happened at 12:16 a.m. and the epicenter located 17 miles South of Cedar City.

A report from the United States Geological Survey added the epicenter was located 7.5 miles South South-East of Kanarraville at a depth of 7.3 kilometers.

A map shows the impact of the quake, with the epicenter centered in Zion National Park.

After the initial shock, an aftershock of magnitude 2.6 was additionally recorded in the surrounding area.

The quake was "widely felt" according to experts at the University of Utah.

As of 6:30 a.m. 144 individuals reported having felt the earthquake in the area, with most reporting weak or light shaking.

This area is not new to earthquakes. The University of Utah reports 21 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater have happened within 16 miles of the epicenter of Friday morning's quake since 1962.

In September 1992, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake was recorded within 20 miles of this event.

