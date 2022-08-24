Watch Now
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident impacting traffic on Mountain View Corridor

Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:03:19-04

HERRIMAN, Utah — A major crash has snarled the morning commute in the area of Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista.

Herriman police say it is an auto-pedestrian accident with one fatality.

Mountain View Corridor will be closed while the investigation is underway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on injuries.

FOX 13 News has a crew on its way to the crash site and will update the story as new details become available.

