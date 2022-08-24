Fatal auto-pedestrian accident impacting traffic on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah — A major crash has snarled the morning commute in the area of Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista.

Herriman police say it is an auto-pedestrian accident with one fatality.

Mountain View Corridor will be closed while the investigation is underway.

UPDATE: This is an auto-pedestrian resulting in a single fatality. NB Mountain View will be closed while the investigation is underway. SB MVC is still open. Media stage at Lee’s Marketplace. PIO enroute. https://t.co/1XFC4Bp6U9 — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) August 24, 2022

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are on scene of a major crash NB Mountain View Hwy at Real Vista. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6AkUSWlONO — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) August 24, 2022

No word yet on injuries.

