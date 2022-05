CLEARFIELD, Utah — Passengers using UTA FrontRunner trains should expect major delays following an incident south of Clearfield early Wednesday.

UTA is calling the event a "train vs. trespasser" incident, but offered few other details. Southbound trains are still on schedule from Clearfield, but a bus bridge has been activated between Clearfield and Roy.

Officials say major delays are expected north of Roy.

