Major Utah highways part of next phase in lane striping project

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of northern Utah's biggest highways will be part of the next phase of the lane striping project to make roads safer for drivers.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday that sections of the following highways in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Summit counties will be among those where lane markings will be replaced with new, wider lines:



I-15

I-215

I-80

SR-201

The Enhanced Freeway Striping project began in the spring on a portion of I-15 in in Utah County. That phase of the project is expected to be completed by the fall.

The wider highway markings are designed to last longer and be more visible to drivers along the Wasatch Front, especially during poor weather conditions.

Markings should be more reflective using white and black line contrast striping between lanes to better stand out on the road, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The project entails crews first removing the old tape by grinding a shallow groove into the pavement so that the new tape won't be dug up by snowplows. An adhesive is then placed on the road before the new tape, which can stay in place for up to six years, is applied.