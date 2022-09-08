'Major' water outage at Salt Lake City VA hospital impacting multiple buildings

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple buildings at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City are being impacted by a "major" water leak and water outage that officials say they are working to repair.

Staff and patients are not able to wash hands, have drinking water or flush toilets in some areas of the hospital until the repairs are made, officials said.

A major water leak and water outage at the VA SLC Medical Center Main Campus is effecting buildings 1,2,3,4,5 and 14. Staff and patients will not be able to wash hands, have drinking water, or flush toilets until the repairs are completed. (1 of 2) — VA Salt Lake City (@vasaltlakecity) September 8, 2022

Impacted areas include buildings 1,2,3,4,5 and 14.

Leaders with the hospital say they are working to complete repairs and restore water pressure as soon as possible. They did not give a timeline on when repairs can be expected.