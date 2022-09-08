Watch Now
'Major' water outage at Salt Lake City VA hospital impacting multiple buildings

Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 08, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple buildings at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City are being impacted by a "major" water leak and water outage that officials say they are working to repair.

Staff and patients are not able to wash hands, have drinking water or flush toilets in some areas of the hospital until the repairs are made, officials said.

Impacted areas include buildings 1,2,3,4,5 and 14.

Leaders with the hospital say they are working to complete repairs and restore water pressure as soon as possible. They did not give a timeline on when repairs can be expected.

