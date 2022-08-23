Make sure back-to-school photos don't open door to scammers

SALT LAKE CITY — This time of year, social media is full of "first day of school" photos showing an eager or reluctant child posing for a treasured memory, but the BBB warns parents not to open the door to identity thieves by sharing too much information with these images.

For example, having children hold a sign with their full name, age, height and other details may help inform those enjoying these photos in years to come, but it can also be misused by scammers or those trying to earn a child's trust.

Likewise, information about a child's school, grade level, or teachers can also be exploited by con artists seeking answers to security questions or otherwise making children a target.

In addition to these warnings, the BBB also suggests reviewing privacy settings on social media accounts regularly to ensure strangers cannot see or use personal information.

And a seemingly innocent friend request from someone unfamiliar or already among current connections may be an imposter seeking access to personal information.

Go here for more information from the BBB about online social media scams.