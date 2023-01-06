Make the first weekend of 2023 memorable with an event near you!

If your New Year's Resolution just so happened to be to get out and have fun on the weekends, here's a list of what's going on around Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have an event coming up, send us an email at news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Cardboard Kingdom



For kids, there is nothing like getting a brand new box to play with (never mind the gift that is sometimes inside.) On Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Main Library in Salt Lake City, kids between the ages of 5 and 12 can create build and play with cardboard creations.

New Year Psychic Fair



For the first time since before the pandemic, the Jung Society of Utah is excited to bring back a celebration of astrology, tarot, oracle and dream divination. Guests will also enjoy live music, drinks, cacao and more! Happening on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Full Circle Yoga and Therapy. Tickets are required!

Salt Lake Home Show



New year, new home improvement projects! Get inspired at the Salt Lake Home show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain America Expo Center. Open on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are required!

Utah Rainbow Hikers Backpacking 101 Workshop



If you made a goal to enjoy Utah's natural beauties in 2023, kick start your adventures by joining this workshop all about backpacking. The workshop will cover basic skills, preparation, cooking, how to pack, Leave No Trace principles, safety and more! Happening at RoHa Brewing Project - must be at least 21-year-old to attend.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Soar with Bats



Join in on this educational exploration of bats to learn all about this flying mammal. This recurring exhibit has one final weekend at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. Tickets are required to participate in a "batty" good time!

Moonlight Snowshoe Tour



A Swaner naturalist will take visitors to explore the wetlands of the Preserve at night to check out the moon and unique ecosystem. Put on an extra layer for this tour - it gets chilly! Happening on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and tickets are required.

TOOELE COUNTY

Winter Wonderland Market



Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean the season for shopping is! Check out local businesses with unique and personalized custom items, taste delicious food and more on Saturday from 11 to 4 p.m. at the Winter Wonderland market.

UTAH COUNTY

Three Kings Day



Celebrate Three Kings Day with performances, treats, free toys and more at the Provo Library on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Toy distribution starts at 5:50 p.m. Don't miss it!

VIRTUAL

Chinese New Year Medley premiere



No matter where you're located, tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the virtual premiere of "2023 Chinese New Year Medley" by the Salt Lake Chinese Choir. The premiere will be happening on Youtube and will be a performance to remember!

WEBER COUNTY

Historic 25th Street Walking Tour

