Make the first weekend of 2024 count with a fun event in Utah!

It's the first weekend of 2024 and if you resolved to get out and have more fun this year, we've got just the list for you.

Utah is still getting in the swing of things this year and everyone is likely still recovering from a busy holiday season, which means there aren't as many events as other weeks.

However, there's still plenty to do this weekend!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, just email the details to news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake Home Show - If you want to spruce up your home or living space in 2024, get some inspiration at the home show from Friday through Sunday! You can expect to see hundreds of vendors ranging from DIY projects to decor, renovations and more! Happening at the Mountain America Expo Center - tickets are required!

Cardboard Kingdom - Cardboard is what dreams are made of! At least, that's the idea at this event happening at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. All kids need to bring is their imagination and the library will provide cardboard and other materials to make their creations come to life! Get creative and build a paradise! Open to kids from 5-12 years old.

Monster Jam 2024 - The Delta Center will transform from Thursday through Saturday into an arena for monster truck fun! Bring your earplugs to witness monster trucks jump drive and roll around. If you've got a truck-loving kid in your family, this is the event for you! Tickets required.

Bridal Showcase - 2024 brides listen up! Get inspiration for your upcoming wedding, learn about trends, vendors, taste cakes, see flowers and even look at dresses at this showcase at the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday from 11-6 p.m. Tickets required!

Vision Boarding - Kick off your year with a vision board! At the Granite Library, supplies and snacks will be provided for you to create your vision for 2024. Happening from 3:30 until 5 p.m. Saturday!

First Friday Concert - At the library's Viridian Event Center in West Jordan, experience live music and a night out for the whole family! Will Baxter's Band will be performing the songs of Eric Clapton on Friday from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Movies at Moonbeam - After a full day of skiing at Solitude, warm up at Moonbeam Lodge and get cozy for a screening of The Emperor's New Groove. Happening Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Art Stroll - The first Friday of the month Provo is opening the doors to showcase art around the city! Go on a self-guided tour to see local businesses host artists and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Take a look at a map so you are prepared for an evening immersed in art! Happening from 6-9 p.m.

Last weekend of Luminaria - Luminaria is a holiday tradition for many Utah families and is wrapping up this weekend! It'll be a potentially stormy and snowy weekend, so be sure to bundle up if you want to check out the millions of lights and displays at Thanksgiving Point. Tickets required!