"Mammoth Fire" zero percent contained, grows to 556 acres overnight

U.S. Forest Service - Dixie National Forest
The "Mammoth Fire" burns near Mammoth Creek in southern Utah on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 06, 2021
A wildfire that broke out in Dixie National Forest on Saturday has grown to 556 acres.

Fire managers mapped the blaze located one mile south of Mammoth Creek Village using infrared, and found that it has grown since yesterday's initial report of 400 acres.

Fire managers continue to monitor structures in the immediate vicinity, and are continuing to protect the utility corridor.

Most of Southern Utah is experiencing Red Flag conditions, with wind gusts of 35 miles per hour expected.

Federal and state agencies implemented stage one fire restrictions on May 26, including lands managed by the Dixie National Forest.

The cause of the Mammoth Fire remains under investigation.

