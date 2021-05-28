Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of arson, assaulting three officers in Ogden

Posted at 9:35 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:35:45-04

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a home, illegally discharged a weapon and assaulted three officers.

According to a probable cause statement, police were called to the scene of a house fire near 700 Harrison Blvd. after fire officials determined the fire was "not from natural causes."
Officers located 42-year-old Adam Partridge outside the garage at the home, but Partridge ran back inside.

"Officers followed and advised he was under arrest and to turn around. [Partridge] refused to listen to orders and started to run up the stairs. Officers attempted to take [Partridge] into custody, and he resisted. [Partridge] kicked two officers down the stairs and spit on another. No one else was located in the house," the statement says.

Police served a search warrant at the home, where they said they found both spent and unspent bullet casings, a bullet hole in a living room window, suspected bullet holes in a mattress, two places where the house fire had been ignited and a blowtorch near one of the ignition sites. Police said they also found a cellphone that had apparently been shot about three times.

Partridge faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated arson, a third-degree felony charge of discharging of a firearm in the direction of a building, a class B misdemeanor charge of interfering with an arresting officer and three class A misdemeanor counts of assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere