Man accused of arson, assaulting three officers in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to a home, illegally discharged a weapon and assaulted three officers.

According to a probable cause statement, police were called to the scene of a house fire near 700 Harrison Blvd. after fire officials determined the fire was "not from natural causes."

Officers located 42-year-old Adam Partridge outside the garage at the home, but Partridge ran back inside.

"Officers followed and advised he was under arrest and to turn around. [Partridge] refused to listen to orders and started to run up the stairs. Officers attempted to take [Partridge] into custody, and he resisted. [Partridge] kicked two officers down the stairs and spit on another. No one else was located in the house," the statement says.

Police served a search warrant at the home, where they said they found both spent and unspent bullet casings, a bullet hole in a living room window, suspected bullet holes in a mattress, two places where the house fire had been ignited and a blowtorch near one of the ignition sites. Police said they also found a cellphone that had apparently been shot about three times.

Partridge faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated arson, a third-degree felony charge of discharging of a firearm in the direction of a building, a class B misdemeanor charge of interfering with an arresting officer and three class A misdemeanor counts of assault on a peace officer.