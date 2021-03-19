Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of fatally shooting friend in argument in Duchesne Co.

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Crime scene tape
Posted at 7:41 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 10:15:14-04

MYTON, Utah — An argument between two friends resulted in a fatal shooting in Myton early Thursday morning.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keith Nelson Broadwater called the local dispatch center to report he had shot his friend.

Law enforcement officers with DCSO were then dispatched to an address near 100 E 100 N in Myton shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his torso and a gun was recovered at the scene.

"It was reported that [Broadwater] had been drinking all day. It was also reported to me that [Broadwater] had the odor of alcohol coming from his person," a DCSO investigator wrote in a probable cause statement.

Broadwater faces a first-degree felony charge of murder and a class B misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the victim's name.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere