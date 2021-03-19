Man accused of fatally shooting friend in argument in Duchesne Co.

MYTON, Utah — An argument between two friends resulted in a fatal shooting in Myton early Thursday morning.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keith Nelson Broadwater called the local dispatch center to report he had shot his friend.

Law enforcement officers with DCSO were then dispatched to an address near 100 E 100 N in Myton shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his torso and a gun was recovered at the scene.

"It was reported that [Broadwater] had been drinking all day. It was also reported to me that [Broadwater] had the odor of alcohol coming from his person," a DCSO investigator wrote in a probable cause statement.

Broadwater faces a first-degree felony charge of murder and a class B misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the victim's name.