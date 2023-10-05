Man allegedly exposes himself in Salt Lake Community College library, student says

SALT LAKE CITY — Alexia Hernando was doing homework in the Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville campus library last Tuesday when a man sat right next to her and started acting strange, she said.

“I heard a kind of like scuffling noises around his like pants, and I was like, whatever, it's okay," she said. "I didn't want to look because I didn't want to know what was happening, and I already kind of knew, like, the idea of what was happening.”

Two days later, the freshman came back to the library to study, and the same man came in again, this time, sitting right in front of her.

“I decided to finally look to the side to see what was going on," said Hernando. "It really scared me because I wasn't expecting it, and I was really shocked.”

It was clear he was masturbating, she said. Worried she was being targeted, she took a photo and filed a report with SLCC's Public Safety Department.

“It's a really scary situation," said Hernando. "Not being able to go to your own library just to study, it just sucks.”

SLCC sent the following statement to FOX 13 News:

The safety and security of students, staff and faculty is a top priority for Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), and our Public Safety Department is taking the report on an act of lewdness on the Taylorsville Redwood campus seriously.

Within hours of the student filing a report with the campus’ Public Safety Department, an email was sent to everyone in our college community about the incident. The email also included a photo and written description of the individual.

In response, SLCC’s Public Safety Department has increased patrols on campus and provided extra security at the library, where the incident happened. We appreciate this student reporting this behavior to our campus security, allowing us to immediately respond. It is important that students report suspicious or lewd behavior to campus security as soon as possible.

“Nothing is more important than maintaining a safe environment at SLCC, and that is why we have a strong track record of low crime on our campuses,” said Shane Crabtree, head of SLCC Public Safety Department. “Once reported, we immediately sent out a notice to all students, staff and faculty across our 9 locations. I’m confident this individual will be caught.”

We ask anyone with any information on this individual, please call SLCC’s Public Safety Department at 801-957-3800.

ADDITIONAL SAFETY INFO AND TIPS:



Try not to walk alone when it is dark.

If you feel uncomfortable in someone’s presence, trust your feelings and take steps to distance yourself from them. Don’t be afraid to make a scene, if necessary. Tell someone!

Be observant and aware of your surroundings.

Avoid poorly lit areas where an attacker might hide.

Keep your music turned down low or leave one earbud out.

Report suspicious activity as soon as possible.

Security escorts are available if needed.

In addition:



SLCC’s campuses have 24/7 security.

Flyers with the public safety phone number are in every classroom.

Annually, SLCC does campus walkabouts with students to discuss safety and identify areas of concern.

All exterior lighting has been retrofitted all to bright LED fixtures to brighten up campus after dark.

Last year, SLCC students got a similar mass email notice, about a man at the South Salt Lake campus, said Jessica Hernandez, a junior.

“I was shocked for sure, but it's not the first time something like this has happened," she said. “A middle-aged man walked into the girls' bathroom and almost sexually assaulted a girl in the bathroom.”