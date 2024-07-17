Man and pets killed, mother critically injured in Pleasant Grove fire

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A man in a wheelchair was killed and his elderly mother was critically injured in a Pleasant Grove house fire that sparked in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the neighborhood of 600 East and 100 North shortly before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames, explained Pleasant Grove Fire Chief Andrew Engemann.

As crews began searching the home, they discovered an elderly woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Crews performed CPR and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Continuing the search through the home, firefighters also found a disabled man in a wheelchair and although they attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Engemann explained.

"They're both a little bit older, he had disabilities so they were trying to take care of each other for a little while," Engemann explained.

Officials said some pets were also found dead in the fire.

While Engemann did not disclose the identities of the two individuals involved in the fire, he said they were mother and son and called the situation a "tragedy."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire but Engemann said investigators believe some it was some sort of electrical issue.

"They're no exactly sure what," he said. "There's a dryer there in the back of the house and a couple things so they're leaning in that direction but we're not 100% sure yet."

