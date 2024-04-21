Man arrested after brandishing shotgun in Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police say he threatened to shoot someone with a shotgun at a Spanish Fork home.

Spanish Fork Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident began around 7:00 a.m., when dispatchers took a call from someone reporting that a man was threatening to shoot them with a shotgun at a home in the area of 1400 East Canyon Road.

Officers were then able to get in contact with the caller by phone while on route. As soon as the suspect realized the caller was speaking to police, he fled through a rear window and jumped the fence behind the home.

Shortly after officers arrived and made contact with the caller, they received a second call from another nearby home, reporting that the suspect was in the backyard with the shogun. They were then able to take the suspect safely into custody.

At time of reporting, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation prior to being booked into the Utah County Jail.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.