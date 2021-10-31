Man arrested after breaking into Ferrari dealership, stealing car keys

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City Saturday after breaking into the Ferrari dealership and stealing several car keys.

Officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on a report that someone was walking inside the dealership, located at 543 South State Street, after breaking a window.

While officers set up a perimeter around the dealership and prepared a tactical approach, an employee inside the dealership approached the suspect.

Salt Lake City Police Department

The man attempted to run away from the area, did not cooperate with police, and resisted officers trying to take him into custody.

Once officers got the man in custody, they found several Ferrari keys, drugs, stolen credit cards and cash.

The name of the suspect was not made immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.