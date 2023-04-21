Man arrested after firing BB gun, attempted murder with knife in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A man was arrested after shooting two people with a BB gun and attempting to kill one with a knife near the Lehi Farmer's Market Thursday afternoon.

Mason Reese Wright, 33, was booked into jail for one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and intoxication.

Police responded after 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man shot in the face with a BB gun, where they later also received reports of the suspect holding a knife to the back of another woman. It was during this time that Lehi Police had arrived at an unincorporated area near Lehi on 8000 West.

It was learned later during investigations that Wright had shot a man and woman with the BB gun before threatening and chasing the woman with a knife. It was believed that Wright had stayed with the man and woman for several days before the incident. The victim had escaped to another trailer where someone called 911 shortly before Wright put a knife to the victim's back as police arrived.

Police took Wright into custody and transported him to the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork where he was tested to have an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit for any person driving a car. Wright has also been known to have an extensive history of alcohol, assault and other crimes against persons as a convicted felon.

