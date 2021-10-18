Man arrested after forcing his way into Utah woman's apartment with hatchet and wheelchair

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is behind bars after police say he used a hatchet and his motorized wheelchair to force his way into another person's apartment.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, police were called after 56-year-old Juan Munguia reportedly used a hatchet on the door of his wife's apartment.

In the court documents, police said, multiple hatchet strikes were later seen and photographed.

When the home owner opened the door to see what the noise was, Munguia allegedly used "his 400 lb. battery powered wheelchair as a bulldozer" to force the door open and to push his way into the apartment.

As this was happening, Munguia was allegedly swinging the hatchet at the resident and his legal cohabitant wife while saying "I'll kill you."

Police said, one of the victims sustained injuries while attempting to disarm Munguia of his hatchet.

Police said, the victims repeatedly told Munguia to leave and that he was not welcomed or allowed in the apartment.

According to police, the altercation only stopped after Munguia was disarmed, subdued and one of the victims used the wheelchair's joystick to reverse the wheelchair out of the apartment.

When responding officers arrived on the scene they found Munguia in his apartment in the same complex.

Police said they read Munguia his rights and then he told them he went to the apartment to collect a debt from his wife and brought the hatchet because it was a "family heirloom" that belonged to her and he wanted to show it to her.

Police said Munguia had no explanation for the chop marks on the door.

Later, police said, Munguia admitted that "he messed up" and it was "all his fault."

Munguia was arrested and booked on Aggravated assault, Aggravated DV assault and Aggravated burglary of a dwelling.

He was being held without bail.