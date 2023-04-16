Watch Now
Man arrested after road rage incident with group juveniles

Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 11:56:56-04

A man was booked into the Washington County Jail following a road rage incident Saturday when he fired a weapon on the ground towards a group of juveniles.

Alan Culver-Ashby, 74, was booked on six counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Felony discharge of a firearm.

According to the probable cause statement, Culver-Ashby confronted the group after becoming angry towards the teens who were driving and kicking up dirt rocks towards him. Culver-Ashby allegedly fired a gun while ordering the juveniles to the ground.

The juveniles were able to get to a home as Culver-Ashby tried to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Police located and detained him after he had left the scene.

Culver-Ashby admitted his role in the incident and was taken into custody. A search of his vehicle found two firearms, including the one used in the incident.

