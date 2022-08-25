Watch Now
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say

Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 25, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire.

Police received a call Thursday just after 11 a.m. from a woman reporting someone they knew to be in a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South.

Officers arrived on scene with members of the Crisis Intervention Team and found smoke billowing from a motorhome.

Motorhome located near 6050 West 700 South

The woman told police the owner had the vehicle on fire using gasoline, which was put out by the Salt Lake City Fire Department

Responding officers saw the suspect leaving the scene on a bicycle and refused to stop when ordered by police. He was later taken into custody and arrested at a nearby business.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluations.

No injuries were reported and the Salt Lake City Police Department is currently investigating the incident with Arson Investigators from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

