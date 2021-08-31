Man arrested after several LDS churches catch fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police have arrested a man whom they believe started fires at three LDS Churches after a vehicle chase in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to authorities, around 4:00 a.m. the St. George Fire Department got a fire alarm call from the LDS Church at 1295 S 3000 E. A short time later, dispatch got calls of a tree on fire at another LDS Church nearby at River Rd. and Rustic Dr. At this point police officers started checking other nearby churches and noticed smoke coming from a church building at 1762 S. River road. An officer spotted a white minivan parked at the church and saw a man exiting the church.

Officers said he sped off and they started to chase. As the suspect fled on I-15 officers ahead laid spike strips on the road, puncturing the suspects tires.

After crossing into Zion National Park, police said, the suspects van crashed and caught on fire. He was taken into custody at this point.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators were trying to find out if more churches had been vandalized.

Police said the church at 3000 East did not have a sprinkler system and was heavily damaged.

The church at 1762 River road sustained fire and water damage and the church at Rustic Drive and River Road sustained fire damage to the landscaping.

Police asked anyone with further information to contact the St. George Police Department.