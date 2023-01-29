Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff late Saturday night.

According to a statement from Heber City Police, officers were dispatched to a Heber City home around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on a domestic violence call possibly involving a firearm.

When they made contact with the victims, they learned that the suspect, Tyler Fish, 46, was intoxicated and had threatened them with said firearm after an altercation. The victims were able to get out of the home and call 911.

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were later called to the scene and helped establish a perimeter around the home as officers attempted to contact Fish. As he was considered a barricaded suspect, the Wasatch/Heber SWAT team was called out.

They continued to attempt contact until the suspect surrendered to police just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Fish was booked on charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by an Intoxicated person among other charges.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue provide updates as they are made available.