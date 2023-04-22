Man arrested after using taser, stabbing elderly woman near Moab park

MOAB, Utah — A suspect has been arrested after police say he attacked two people who were walking their dogs, including an elderly woman, near a park in Moab Saturday morning.

Police say at around 7 a.m., the two residents, a 53-year-old male and a 68-year-old female, were walking their dogs near Bullick Cross Creek Park when they found the suspect, Alex Kensell, camping in an empty lot with an active fire.

After they informed Kensell that he was in violation of a city ordinance, he retrieved a backpack and assaulted both victims; using a taser device on the woman and stabbing her multiple times before the man forced Kensell suspect away.

Police responded and were able to provide medical attention to the victims and take Kensell into custody.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, then flown to Utah Valley Regional Hospital for advanced care where she is now in stable condition.

Based on preliminary investigations, officials believe Kensell recently arrived in Moab from another state, and said there are no further threats to the public related to the incident.

In response to the incident, Moab City Police have pledged they will continue their increased enforcement of camping in the city, and will continue actively engaging with community leaders and service providers to address homelessness and mental health issues.