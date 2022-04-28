Man arrested for allegedly making threat toward Millard County Jail

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly made a threat toward the Millard County Jail on Sunday, April 24.

The man's identity was not released, however he now faces one count of "threat of terrorism," which is a second degree felony.

The Millard county Sheriff's Office said in a press release that on Sunday, "Millard County Dispatch received a phone call of a recording which stated that there was a bomb at the Millard County Jail."

Explosive detection K9 units were sent to the jail to verify security of the facility, occupants and surroundings and no explosive materials were discovered, officials reported.

In the following days after the threat, investigators examined patterns of phone calls and served a search warrant at a the "Delta Manor Apartments," located at 185 South 100 East.

No "explosive making activity" was observed, however, two males were taken into custody and interviewed. A 26-year-old man was arrested and the other male returned home.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office reports the incident remains an active investigation.