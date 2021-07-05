Man arrested for arson, burglary after filling bottle with gas, lighting house on fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was arrested Friday night after a witness saw him fill a soda bottle with gasoline and use it to light a house on fire in South Salt Lake.

27-year-old Jessie Ray Bartley was arrested on one count of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated burglary, both first degree felonies.

First responders were dispatched to a call of a suspicious person in the area of 39 East Claybourne Avenue on Friday. Crews arrived to find the interior of a home completely engulfed in flames.

According to arrest documents, a witness said they saw Bartley fill a soda bottle with gasoline and disappear between two houses. Moments later, the witness said they saw Bartley walk away from the house once smoke and flames were emerging from it.

Bartley was arrested and later admitted he climbed through the back window of the home and poured gasoline in the living room before lighting it with a lighter.

The homeowner knew Bartley and said he did not have permission to enter the home.

Bartley is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.