Man arrested for murdering Roy toddler in 2016

ROY, Utah — A man was arrested and is facing one count of aggravated murder for his involvement in the 2016 murder of 22-month-old Genesis McCall.

In addition to aggravated murder, 27-year-old Jordan Sasaki also faces one count of obstruction of justice.

A search warrant from the initial incident in 2016 reported that Sasaki lived at the home with his girlfriend and her two children, one of them being Genesis.

On October 10, 2016, Roy Police Officers were responding to a home in the area of 5000 S. 3100 W. on a medical call involving the 22-month-old. Previous reporting from FOX 13 at the time of the incident reported that the call initially stated that the toddler was unconscious. When police arrived at the home, they discovered McCall with injuries that indicated child abuse.

In the warrant, it described Sasaki telling police that Genesis had fallen the day before and was running a fever on and off.

The toddler was flown to the hospital and died shortly after. An investigation determined the case was that of a child abuse homicide.

The Roy City Police Department Investigations unit were able to establish probable cause for the arrest of Sasaki and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team, he was taken into custody.

Sasaki has been booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility.