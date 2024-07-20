Watch Now
Man arrested for trying to kidnap 12 year-old girl in Sugar House

Police seeking community member who intervened
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 20, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday night after police say he attempted to kidnap a 12 year-old girl in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Salt Lake City Police say this happened around 10:45 near the I-80 overpass at 700 East, when Mason Andrew Musser, 29, grabbed the girl by her wrist and began pulling her. The girl and her friend fought back, breaking the grip and waving down a bystander for help.

After searching the area, police were able to take Musser into custody, booking him into Salt lake County Jail.

Police are looking to contact the bystander who came to the girls' aid, believing they may have information critical to the investigation. They are asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

