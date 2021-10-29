Man arrested in Elko, Nevada after shooting woman in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A man was arrested Thursday in Elko, Nevada after allegedly shooting a woman in a hotel parking lot in Draper while she was carrying a baby and had another child with her.

At 11:33 a.m. Thursday, Draper police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Hampton Inn at 13711 S. 200 W. on a report that a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the woman carrying a baby in a car seat with another young boy while arguing with a man.

During the argument, the man appeared to pull out a handgun and fire a shot toward the woman.

"Evidence on the scene indicated the woman was likely struck by the bullet," a press release from Draper Police reads.

The women, both children, and the man got in the car and left the area.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, Nevada Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle in Elko, Nevada. Troopers confirmed the woman was shot and children were not harmed in the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention, the children are now in the care of Child Protective Services and the man was taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.