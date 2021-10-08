Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Summit County.

Deputies arrested a man for the death of 50-year-old John Krieg of Park City.

He was found dead by a passerby outside of a Highland Estates home Thursday morning.

Responding deputies found another man, 58-year-old James Ramsdell with a gunshot wound to his hand nearby.

Investigators learned, they'd gotten into a fight while drinking and then the gun was pulled.

Ramdell has been booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of murder.