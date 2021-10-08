Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting in Summit County

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:15 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 11:15:03-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Summit County.

Deputies arrested a man for the death of 50-year-old John Krieg of Park City.

He was found dead by a passerby outside of a Highland Estates home Thursday morning.

Responding deputies found another man, 58-year-old James Ramsdell with a gunshot wound to his hand nearby.

Investigators learned, they'd gotten into a fight while drinking and then the gun was pulled.

Ramdell has been booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere