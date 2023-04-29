Man barricades himself in apartment after threatening store worker

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in jail after he threatened a convenience store worker, and then barricaded himself inside an apartment after officers responded Friday night.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, Jean Ahishakiye, 35, entered a convenience store in the area of 100 South 300 East, grabbing a beer and underpaying. When the employee asked him to leave, he complied, only to come back a short time later, brandishing a large knife and threatening the worker before leaving the store a second time.

Officers who were nearby on an unrelated call approached Ahishakiye and attempted to stop him. He ignored the officers and continued walking, still holding the knife. Officers deployed a taser, but to no avail.

Ahishakiye then entered an apartment complex nearby, prompting police to lock down the area. A witness told them that he was inside one of the apartments. After failing to make contact, SLCPD's SWAT team was called to responde.

After getting a search warrant, police entered the apartment, finding Ahishakiye sleeping on the ground, whereupon he was taken into custody.

Ahishakiye is facing charges of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Failure to Stop at the Command of an Officer.