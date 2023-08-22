Man convicted of murder Uintah County in 2018

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Fort Duchesne man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and several other charges more than five years after shooting and killing another man.

Court documents say 28-year-old Brandon Redfoot fought with the victim, Julio Rodriguez, outside a store in Randlett on June 7, 2018.

Redfoot and Rodriguez then went separate ways in separate vehicles, but then Redfoot told the driver in the vehicle he was in to turn around and follow Rodriguez. The driver initially refused, but Redfoot fired the gun inside the car and the driver then agreed. They drove in the direction Rodriguez went and spotted him outside a residence. Redfoot fired at least 29 shots toward Rodriguez and others using a KelTec Sub-2000 9mm folding rifle, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez was shot in the back of the head and died.

Redfoot now faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.