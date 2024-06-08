Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man critically injured after hit and run in Glendale

A photo from the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. It's night. Two Salt Lake City Police Crime Lab technicians place evidence markers on the road. A police cruiser, a civilian sedan, and a semi truck are in the background, the lights shining in the dark background.
Salt Lake City Police
A photo from the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. It's night. Two Salt Lake City Police Crime Lab technicians place evidence markers on the road. A police cruiser, a civilian sedan, and a semi truck are in the background, the lights shining in the dark background.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jun 08, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in a Glendale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m, when officers were called to the area of 1040 South Redwood Road. Once on scene, they found a man with injuries, and he was later transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Preliminary findings indicate that the man was hit by a car heading north on Redwood Road, leaving the scene shortly after it happened. It does not appear the man was in a marked crosswalk at the time he was hit.

Another scene photo from Salt Lake City Police. It's night. A Salt Lake City Police Crime Lab technician walks around the scene. Evidence markers are on the road. She is carrying what appears to be a bag for collecting evidence in her arms. Two police cruisers are in the background, lights flashing.

At time of reporting, no information about the vehicle or its driver are available. SLCPD is still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. You can also submit tips anonymously through the agency's CityProtect website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere