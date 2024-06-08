Man critically injured after hit and run in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in a Glendale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the incident occurred around 3:00 a.m, when officers were called to the area of 1040 South Redwood Road. Once on scene, they found a man with injuries, and he was later transported by ambulance in critical condition.

Preliminary findings indicate that the man was hit by a car heading north on Redwood Road, leaving the scene shortly after it happened. It does not appear the man was in a marked crosswalk at the time he was hit.

Salt Lake City Police

At time of reporting, no information about the vehicle or its driver are available. SLCPD is still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. You can also submit tips anonymously through the agency's CityProtect website.