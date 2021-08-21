Man critically injured in hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was seriously injured in a hit and run at 400 South and 200 West just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to witnesses, a man in his 40s was walking southbound and against the light when he was hit by a black vehicle which did not stop. Police said the man was taken to the hospital in very critical condition but has since stabilized.

Police are looking for a black Honda CRV with front end damage on the passenger side. Anyone who has any information should call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

