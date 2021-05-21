Man critically injured in Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — One person was critically injured in a late night shooting in Kearns.

Officers with Unified Police Department were sent to the area of 4020 West and 5500 South around 10:00 p.m. Thursday on reports of two men arguing.

Officers discovered that one of the men had shot the other.

“The shooting actually occurred on the street,” said UPD Detective Ken Hansen. “The two people knew each other, they’re known to each other, so it was an argument out in the street which resulted in gunfire, and we have one individual who’s in critical now.”

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and no one else was injured.

