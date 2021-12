KEARNS, Utah — A man in his 30's died Wednesday night after being involved in an auto pedestrian accident in Kearns, according to the Unified Police Department.

5400 South 5030 West will be closed as officials investigate what happened. Avoid the area.

It's not known if anybody else was injured in the crash or if the man was in the car or the pedestrian involved.

This is a developing story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.