Man dead after being found in capsized canoe at Deer Creek Reservoir

File Photo: Deer Creek State Park / Deer Creek Reservoir
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 03, 2021
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after he was initially found unconscious in a capsized canoe at Deer Creek Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:15, officials were sent to the reservoir on a call that a 69-year-old Salt Lake City man was found unconscious in a capsized canoe near the island.

A Good Samaritan saw the man and was able to take him ashore where rescue crews were waiting.

Despite life saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Initial reports say it does not appear the man was wearing a life jacket. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

In a Facebook post, officials reminded recreators to wear a life jacket and be aware of personal limitations when playing in the water.

The identity of the man was not made immediately available.

