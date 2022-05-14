Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Ogden

OGDEN — Ogden Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

According to a press release published to the Ogden Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 2800 block of Washington Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man had been walking across the street mid-block, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle driving south.

The man was taken to McKay Dee Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.