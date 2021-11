TOOELE, Utah — A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a light police and flipped early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Tooele police department, the crash happened near Utah Avenue and Rogers Street around 3:20 a.m.

Sgt. Chris Thompson said the vehicle rolled several times before the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The unnamed driver was in his 40s. At this time, police do not believe drugs/alcohol or speeding were a factor in the crash.