Man dead after hit and run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by the department, dispatch received a call around 1:00 a.m. of a man on the ground in the area of 415 East 400 South. Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as a 61 year-old male, in the westbound lane with critical injuries.

While attempts were made to save his life, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, dying on scene.

The driver who hit the victim was not at the scene and is believed to have fled. Details are limited as to the description of the driver or their vehicle. Officials presume that the vehicle sustained front end damage as a result of the collision.

Westbound traffic on 400 South was closed from 400 East to 500 East as the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the SLCPD Crime Lab investigated the scene. Traffic was reopened around 5:00 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

SLCPD is asking anyone with information about this accident to call them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-25985.