Man dead after motorcycle crash near downtown TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near a UTA TRAX station in downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

In a press release sent out to news outlets Sunday morning, Salt Lake City Police says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Guadalupe TRAX station located at the North Temple bridge.

The rider, a 28 year-old man, mistook the TRAX line as a roadway, crashing into the support rails at high speed and ending up pinned under his motorcycle. He later died at the scene.

SLCPD says no TRAX trains were involved in the crash. The incident is now under investigation by the SLCPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team.