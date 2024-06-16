Watch Now
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Blacksmith Fork Canyon

A scene of the crash shot by a photojournalist. It's night. A UHP-branded SUV lights the scene with their headlights. A group of people, presumably UHP troopers, are talking as they survey the scene. The road is largely empty.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 16, 2024

HYRUM, Utah — A man has died after two motorcycles crashed into one another in Blacksmith Fork Canyon Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened on SR 101 nearly six miles east of Hyrum around 8:30 p.m. Two motorcycles, a blue 2007 Suzuki heading east, and a white 2004 Kawasaki heading west, collided leg-to-leg after the Suzuki crossed the center line at high speed.

An image of the damaged blue 2007 Suzuki motorcycle involved in the crash released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's dark, so the image is light by the lights of a police cruiser from behind the photographer, resulting in shadows falling on the bike. It likes on its side in the grass next to the road.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, with the rider of the Suzuki, a 26 year-old man, dying at the scene. The rider of the Kawasaki was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

An image of the white 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's daytime, and the bike is upright, held in place by its kickstand. Some of the paint is visibly scratched.

The incident remains under investigation at time of writing.

