Man dead after motorcycle crash in Blacksmith Fork Canyon

HYRUM, Utah — A man has died after two motorcycles crashed into one another in Blacksmith Fork Canyon Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash happened on SR 101 nearly six miles east of Hyrum around 8:30 p.m. Two motorcycles, a blue 2007 Suzuki heading east, and a white 2004 Kawasaki heading west, collided leg-to-leg after the Suzuki crossed the center line at high speed.

Utah Highway Patrol

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, with the rider of the Suzuki, a 26 year-old man, dying at the scene. The rider of the Kawasaki was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol

The incident remains under investigation at time of writing.