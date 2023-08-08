Man dead, another man critically injured after reported shooting and stabbing in Wasatch Co.

MIDWAY, Utah — Officials report one man died and another man was critically injured after a reported shooting and stabbing at a cabin area in Wasatch County.

At 6:30 p.m. deputies with the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office responded to Swiss Mountain Estates, which is a cabin area West of Midway.

Two callers told dispatchers that an adult man had been stabbed with a knife and another man had been shot.

Upon arriving, police found two men. One of the men was taken via medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not many details were made immediately available about what led up to the potential shooting and stabbing as well as the injuries associated with each man.

In addition, the identities of the men and their potential relationships with each other were not made available.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said there are no ongoing threats or safety concerns to the public.

