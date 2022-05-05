Man dies after being crushed by truck in Price

PRICE, Utah — A Spanish Fork man died Wednesday after being crushed by his truck in a Price parking lot.

Officials with the Price Police Department reported that just after 2:30 p.m., crews were sent to a Sutherlands located on 406 S. Main Street on reports that a truck had fallen onto a man.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Michael Woolsey of Spanish Fork.

Police said Woolsey had pulled into the parking lot to work on some repairs on his F-350 Super Duty pickup truck. Woolsey was also hauling a large, flatbed trailer.

After Woolsey pulled the truck onto a ramp and got under the truck to perform repairs, the truck rolled backwards and trapped him, police report.

Crews arrived at the scene "within minutes," police reported, "where it was ultimately decided that Mr. Woolsey had passed away."

Police believe the incident was an "unfortunate accident" and remind people to take necessary safety measures while working under vehicles.

"Price City Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Woolsey during this very difficult time."