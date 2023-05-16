Man dies after being pinned by forklift at Clearfield warehouse

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man died Monday after he was pinned by a forklift while at work at an Americold warehouse facility in Clearfield.

The man, whose name was not given, was 38-years-old from Sunset.

Clearfield police said they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting a man had been pinned and was bleeding in the facility located at 755 E. 1700 S.

The facility houses Americold, a company based in Atlanta Georgia that specializes in temperature-controlled warehouses that are used by food producers, processors, distributors and retailers.

When crews arrived, they found coworkers trying to help the man, who was pinned between a forklift and some freezer shelves.

Responders were able to quickly free the victim and found he suffered significant trauma to his lower extremities.

Police explained that they rendered medical aid before he was taken to the hospital via ambulance but the man sadly died of his injuries "a short time after arrival at the hospital."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and the incident is being investigated, however police state it appears to be a tragic accident.

Americold leaders said in a statement that their thoughts are with the family of their employee who tragically died.

"At Americold, the safety and well-being of our associates is always our top priority," the statement reads. "Yesterday, there was an incident at our facility in Clearfield, UT that resulted in the tragic passing of one of our associates. We are cooperating fully with authorities in their ongoing investigation. We would like to thank all local authorities and first responders for their swift response and ongoing support, and our thoughts are with the associate’s family. Given the investigation into this incident is ongoing, we cannot provide additional information at this time."