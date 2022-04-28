Man dies after crashing into gas meter in Price

PRICE, Utah — A man died in Price Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a gas meter that is attached to a residence.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. at 1500 N. Carbonville road.

First responders found a vehicle had hit a resident and a gas meter. Nobody in the residence was injured in the crash.

However, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are looking into if a possible medical issue occurred prior to the crash, the Sherriff's Office reported.