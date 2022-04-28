Watch
Man dies after crashing into gas meter in Price

thumbnail_279237212_870551114346022_5221573146329870342_n.jpg
Price City Fire
Posted at 8:50 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated

PRICE, Utah — A man died in Price Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a gas meter that is attached to a residence.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. at 1500 N. Carbonville road.

First responders found a vehicle had hit a resident and a gas meter. Nobody in the residence was injured in the crash.

However, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are looking into if a possible medical issue occurred prior to the crash, the Sherriff's Office reported.

