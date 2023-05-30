Watch Now
Man dies after possible drowning in Jordan River

FILE: Jordan River in Taylorsville
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 30, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after reports of a possible drowning in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City Monday night.

Police initially received reports of a possible drowning at 11:17 p.m. on the Jordan River Trail near 500 North.

When officers arrived, they provided first aid to the male victim, but he died at the scene, police report.

Further details about the man's identity and age were not immediately disclosed by officials.

A standard death investigation is being conducted by police and officers are working to notify family of the death.

