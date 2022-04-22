Man dies following fatal car crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man died in St. George Wednesday after a fatal car crash in the driveway of a mortuary.

At 8:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to reports that a single car had crashed near 100 South Bluff Street. Witnesses told dispatchers the car had been driving erratically just before the crash happened.

The St. George Police Department reports that the car had been traveling northbound along Bluff Street and crossed into the southbound lanes before it , "crashed into the culvert that is the driveway into Spilsbury Mortuary," officials explained.

Inside the white sedan was a 21-year-old man, who was immediately transported to the hospital with "significant" injuries. He died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators believe speed and no seat belt contributed to the crash.

"We implore you to slow down," St. George Police said in a press release. "Wear your seat belt, put your phone and other distractions away while behind the wheel and never drive impaired."

The identity of the man was not released.