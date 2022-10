SANDY, Utah — A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside.

According to Sandy Police, the 62-year-old was digging holes to install a sprinkler system in the area near 10500 South and 3300 East.

Police are investigating and said his death appeared to be accidental, but no further details were available as of Friday night.

The man's name has not been released.

