Man flees accident and barricades himself in Orem home

OREM, Utah — One man is in custody after barricading himself in an Orem home early Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by Orem Police on Facebook, the incident began around 7:30 a.m., when officers were called to a vehicle accident in the area of 800 South Orem Boulevard.

The suspect fled the scene towards the area of 1000 South 100 East, exchanging gun fire with officers before barricading himself inside a home in the area. The home did not belong to the suspect, nor was he a tenant in any capacity.

The occupants of the home were safely evacuated. As officers verbally negotiated with the suspect, he told officers he was injured, later surrendering peacefully to officers.

The suspect was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The incident is now being investigated by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.